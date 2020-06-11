The Pomp and Circumstance Will Continue: Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA), an online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state for the last 3 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 am.

Insight PA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, Insight PA will graduate over 80 students, many of whom have been enrolled at Insight PA since it opened its virtual doors in September 2017. Eight students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and over 30 students have been accepted to a college or university. These schools include institutions of higher learning in Pennsylvania and beyond including, East Stroudsburg University, Penn State University, Holy Family University, and University of Mississippi.

“We all know that school has changed dramatically because of the coronavirus, and it’s been a very challenging year for all Pennsylvania students,” Insight PA CEO, Eileen Cannistraci. “Normally, we look forward to giving our online students an in-person graduation, but, given the times, we are excited for the opportunity to do what’s right and celebrate with them online. Join us if you can!”

Cambrie Kasler is the Valedictorian and plans to take a gap year before beginning University next fall. Scarlett Cullen is the Salutatorian and is attending Liberty University. These students, as well as Ms. Cannistraci, will be available for media interviews.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking for a safer learning environment free from bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. Insight PA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 AM

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Rebecca Stetser at 412-206-1051 or rstetser@insightpa.org

About Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA) is an online public charter school authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that serves students in grades K through 12th grade. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Insight PA is public school, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about Insight PA, visit pa.insightschools.net.

