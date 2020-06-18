The Modern Payroll Practitioner: Kronos Explores How to Support Compliance and Corporate Culture at American Payroll Association Virtual Congress 2020

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Kronos Incorporated:

What: Kronos Incorporated will present “The Modern Payroll Practitioner: Supporting Compliance and Corporate Culture” at the American Payroll Association (APA) Virtual Congress and Expo, taking place June 24-25, 2020. Teresa Smith, senior partner, HCM strategic advisory group, Kronos, and Toni Coon, CPP, director, timekeeping solutions, DHL, will discuss the expansion of the payroll organization as a strategic function with a direct impact on the employee experience and organizational performance. This session will dive into the evolution of the payroll professional and help payroll leaders identify opportunities to collaborate closely with human resources (HR) leaders and business executives to reimagine the payroll function to better support today’s workforce. Why: The role of the payroll professional is rapidly changing. As technology unburdens the function by automating time-consuming, error-prone manual processes, practitioners are now able to reimagine how they spend their days. In addition to compliance, there is an increased focus on supporting corporate culture, including strategies to empower employees through self-service, education, and a modern approach to payroll that meets the needs of the employee and the business. When: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET. Register: Register for APA Virtual Congress and Expo to attend this session. Bonus: Kronos recently presented “Earned Wage Access: Everything You Wanted to Know But Had No One to Ask” during American Payroll Association XStream. The session, featuring a panel discussion with The Workforce Institute at Kronos advisory board member Martin Armstrong, CPP, vice president, payroll shared services, Charter Communication, and leading earned wage access providers, provided payroll professionals with insights and advice to more effectively navigate the increasingly popular financial wellness benefits that HR teams are offering to recruit and retain top talent. Registered attendees can visit www.apacongress.com to view a replay.

Supporting Resources

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day.

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate's award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions.

