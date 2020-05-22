The Meet Group Announces Change to Location for Upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that its special meeting of stockholders to approve proposals related to its proposed transaction with ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic (the “Special Meeting”) will now be held by means of a virtual format only due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related recommendations and orders from federal, state and local governmental authorities.

The Company will hold its Special Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2020 can attend the virtual Special Meeting. To attend the Special Meeting, stockholders must register in advance, using the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received, at https://register.proxypush.com/meet prior to the deadline of June 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Upon completing registration, stockholders will receive further instructions via email, including a unique link that will allow each registered stockholder to access the Special Meeting and vote online during the meeting.

The meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We encourage stockholders to access the meeting prior to the start time. Online access will open approximately at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, and stockholders should allow ample time to log in to the meeting and test their computer audio systems. We recommend that stockholders carefully review the procedures needed to gain admission in advance. There will be technicians ready to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties accessing the Special Meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Special Meeting.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive dating solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of dating apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe©, LOVOO©, Skout©, Tagged© and Growlr©, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the merger and with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of stockholders, The Meet Group, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a definitive proxy statement of the Company (the “Proxy Statement”) on April 22, 2020, and the Company may file other relevant materials with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain the Proxy Statement free of charge from the SEC’s website or from the Company. The documents filed by the Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge on the Company’s website at the Investor Relations section of http://ir.themeetgroup.com/CorporateProfile/ or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from the Company by requesting them from Investor Relations by mail at 100 Union Square Drive, New Hope, PA 18938, or by telephone at 215.862.1162.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Buyer and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the Company’s directors and executive officers is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020, including Amendment no. 1 on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on April 28, 2020. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the transaction when they become available. Investors should read the Proxy Statement carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the Company as indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether and when the Special Meeting will occur. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “outlook,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems, any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile applications’ functionality and other unexpected issues which could adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 6, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

