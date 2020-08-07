The IoT Community – Internet of Things Community Announces CBT Has Joined its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Gold Level Corporate Member

Kelly Ireland, CBT CEO, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board; to serve on Women in IoT Center of Excellence

Kelly Ireland to join WIoTCoE panel while her CBT colleague and SVP of Engineering Services, Stan Galanski, will present a keynote on August 19th, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces CBT, a woman-owned domain expert integrator, joins the IoT Community ecosystem of elite IoT thought leaders. CBT will work collaboratively with the community to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the IoT, IIoT, and Intelligent Edge ecosystems.

Kelly Ireland, CBT’s CEO and Founder, joins the IoT Community board of advisors, and will serve on the IoT Community’s Women in IoT Center of Excellence (WIoTCoE), which aims to engage and enable organizations and leaders to create and sustain an inclusive culture to advance the development of IoT solutions globally."

At the August 19th, IoT Slam 2020 virtual event, CBT CEO - Kelly Ireland, joins a lineup of elite IoT thought leaders and executives. She will participate in the Women in IoT CoE Panel, while CBT SVP of Engineered Services, Stan Galanski, will give a keynote on "How Industrial IoT Delivers ROI in Process Manufacturing".

“Becoming a member of the influential IoT Community is an absolute honor for CBT,” said Kelly Ireland. “I'm humbled to be included in the Women in IoT CoE where I can continue my work to promote and encourage female technology leaders. I want to thank Dr. Tom Bradicich for his support and I look forward to working with the other board members to nurture and bring value to this exceptional community.”

“We are delighted to welcome CBT to our IoT Community. CBT is a cutting edge industrial IoT integrator servicing a wide array of key end-user members across Oil and Gas, Utilities, and other industrial sectors leveraging IoT, AI, and Edge. The insights shared will be key in community discussions.” said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, VP, Hewlett Packard Fellow, and Global Head of IoT & Edge, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased CBT will join our Board of Advisors, and their CEO Kelly Ireland, will join our Women in IoT Center of Excellence. We look forward to hearing about their real world experiences and future vision for industrial IoT and intelligent edge, at our IoT Slam 2020 event on August 19.

