The Intelligence Network by BAE Systems Adds Two Key North American Steering Committee Members

2,000 members and growing, the network is committed to fighting cyber fraud and cybercrime and delivering real-world solutions by 2025.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AML--Today, BAE Systems announced the prestigious additions of David Chenkin, Managing Partner of New York-based Zeichner Ellman and Krause LLP (ZEK) and chair of the firm’s Anti-Money Laundering/Financial Crime and Government Investigations group, along with Matthew Smith, Executive Director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud to the steering committee of The Intelligence Network.

The Intelligence Network is the first of its kind industry initiative, powered by a global community committed to creating a safer society in the digital age. Currently at 2,000 members and expanding daily, The Intelligence Network brings together the best and brightest from every corner of the world to collectively solve the digital era’s greatest issues, ones that plague us all.

With an ambitious mandate ahead, The Intelligence Network has outlined seven enduring challenges in cyber security starting with the growth in cyber fraud. The Intelligence Network has a clear vision for reducing society’s vulnerability to cybercrime and fraud by tackling endemic attacks, operating silos, the gap between cybercrime and fraud, and social engineering. The Intelligence Network is driving real-life changes that will benefit organizations and individuals.

By mobilizing, empowering and uniting the members to deliver tangible change to the way the global cyber community operates, David Chenkin and Matthew Smith will join a broad selection of impressive security leaders and industry influencers from organizations such as Microsoft, Forgepoint Capital, Cylon, the CBI, RUSl, and Trafigura.

“David and Matthew bring robust expertise and knowledge to help mobilize a like-minded community of professionals and influencers to maximize the breadth of perspective and understanding of security challenges we currently face, “ said James Hatch, Chair of The Intelligence Network and Director of Cyber Services, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence. “It is the mission of this network to make significant and lasting contributions and having industry veterans such as these two will only further drive us towards our overarching goal of building a safer digital world.”

Joining the ranks of a global community of cyber and financial crime professionals and industry influencers committed to creating a safer society in the digital age, Chenkin and Smith will serve on the steering committee governing strategy, direction and operation of The Intelligence Network.

David Chenkin is the Managing Partner of ZEK and Chair of the firm’s Anti-Money Laundering/Financial Crime and Government Investigations groups. David has nearly forty years experience representing major corporations and senior executives in civil, criminal, regulatory and compliance-related investigations initiated by the U.S. Congress, and federal, state and local prosecutors, and regulators. He also provides financial crime investigation training to those entities and the private sector. Chenkin is a recipient of the Homeland Security Investigation’s HSI-New York Citizen’s Legacy Award and is certified as an Anti-Money Laundering Specialist by ACAMS.

“The fight against cyber fraud is highly complex and multi-layered. Attackers are more sophisticated than ever. Financial institutions, banks, and organizations are constantly left on the back foot,” said Chenkin. “Having an initiative such as the Intelligence Network where we can bring like-minds together from every corner of the globe to combat malicious actors, is truly an honor to be a part of. It is an exciting time to be studying and putting together strategies to fight cybercrime and cyber fraud.”

Matthew Smith serves as the executive director for the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud as well as the director of government affairs and general counsel since 2018. Matthew founded one of the nation’s leading law firms specializing in insurance fraud litigation, personally winning more than 100 civil trials. He pioneered the use of data from cell towers in civil insurance fraud cases as well as popularized social media as a medium for evidence collection. In his current role, Matthew focuses his efforts on anti-fraud government, regulatory and courtroom work with the Coalition. Matthew sits on the board of the International Association of SIUs, National Society of Professional Insurance Investigators and the International Association of Arson Investigators.

“In just the United States alone, insurance fraud costs an estimated $80 billion each year. This doesn’t just hurt corporations, this affects the individuals. In recent decades I’ve watched as fraudsters have outsmarted us through the explosion of data and prevalence of technology,” said Matthew Smith. “The Intelligence Network has lofty goals. The mission here is to challenge the status quo and erect successful pathways forward to educate the masses, and eliminate bad actors from the digital world.”

Click here for more information and to find the latest updates on the Intelligence Network and its Steering Committee.

About BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, we help nations, governments and businesses around the world defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce their risk in the connected world, comply with regulation, and transform their operations. For more information regarding our compliance, fraud detection and prevention solutions, visit https://www.baesystems.com/en-financialservices

BAE Systems, Brad Grantham, North America

brad.grantham2@baesystems.com

(919) 519-8528

BAE Systems, Nick Haigh

nick.haigh@baesystems.com

+44 (0) 7525 390982