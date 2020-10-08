The IIA and AuditBoard Launch $500,000 Scholarship Program to Support Internal Auditors Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Elevate Internal Audit Scholarship Program’ Provides Scholarships to Laid-off and Furloughed Internal Auditors for IIA Training and Certification Programs

LOS ANGELES & LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute of Internal Auditors and AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based audit software platform, today announced the launch of a $500,000 scholarship program to provide access to training and educational courses for internal auditors who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic pressures.

The Elevate Internal Audit Scholarship Program will provide scholarships to internal auditors who have been impacted by layoffs and furloughs. The scholarships can be used to participate in IIA training and certification programs regardless of their professional level or ability to pay. Such programs typically cost in the hundreds of dollars. But, as with many professions, internal auditors have seen mounting job losses and other cutbacks over the past several months. A recent IIA survey found that 21% of audit teams were forced to reduce staff this year as a result of the pandemic.

This scholarship program reflects both AuditBoard’s goal of elevating the audit profession through technology and education and The IIA’s mission to advance the profession by providing educational and training opportunities based on a global set of standards, guidance, and certifications. These overlapping mandates to fuel professional development in the internal auditor community are more crucial than ever in today’s dynamic risk environment to help enhance and protect organizational value.

“ The internal audit community is facing the dual challenges of a fast-changing risk environment and difficult market conditions, including unfortunate layoffs and furloughs,” said Scott Arnold, President and CEO of AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based software platform for transforming the way enterprises manage critical risk, audit, and compliance work. “ As a company that believes in the power and purpose of the audit community, we’re proud to partner with The IIA to help internal auditors grow professionally and expand the modern audit skills needed to position them well for their next career step and their future.”

“ Organizations of all sizes are facing unprecedented challenges from the twin impacts – health and economic – of this unrelenting virus, making internal audit’s role to support sustainability that much more crucial,” said IIA North American Board Chair Nancy Haig, CIA, CRMA, CCSA, CFSA. “ Providing education and training to internal auditors is core to what we do. By helping internal auditors affected by job cuts access our programs without regard to cost, they will be able to maintain and even advance their skills, enabling a quicker transition back to work as the economy recovers.”

Applications for the Elevate Internal Audit Scholarship Program are now being accepted from internal auditors and those pursuing an internal audit career and who are currently experiencing a pandemic-related layoff or furlough in the United States and Canada. The scholarships cover the cost of select course bundles focused on modern internal audit practices and innovation. The IIA’s premier Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certification and the AuditBoard Modern Audit Technology course also are included in the scholarship program.

To learn more or to apply for a scholarship, please visit Auditboard.com/Elevate.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession’s most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today serves more than 200,000 members from nearly 200 countries and territories. The IIA’s global headquarters are in Lake Mary, Fla. For more information, visit www.theiia.org or www.globaliia.org.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming how enterprises manage risk. Its integrated suite of easy-to-use audit, risk, and compliance solutions streamlines internal audit, SOX compliance, controls management, risk management, and workflow management. AuditBoard’s clients range from prominent pre-IPO to Fortune 50 companies looking to modernize, simplify, and elevate their functions. AuditBoard is the top-rated audit management software on G2, and was recently ranked as the third fastest-growing technology company in North America by Deloitte. For more information: www.auditboard.com.

