BusinessWire

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 2, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 2, 2020

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss third quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Third Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 925-1779. For International callers, please dial (402) 220-3079.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.


Contacts

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Empirix Encrypted OTT Video Assurance and Reporting Solution Provides Visibility Into Content Delivery Network Performance

Posted on Author Business Wire

Optimize QoE and QoS with true visibility into OTT encrypted video traffic
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOR–Empirix Inc., a premier global provider of voice, data, mobility, IoT and multimedia service assurance solutions, today announced the availabilit…
BusinessWire

Akos Virtual Medical Care Limits Exposure to COVID-19

Posted on Author Business Wire

Telemedicine Offers an Alternative to Healthcare Services for Non-Emergent Routine Illnesses
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AkosMD–According to the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19, the best way to preven…
BusinessWire

Adaptiva Partners With OKTiK Technology to Help Global Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation

Posted on Author Business Wire

Through Partnership, Adaptiva Introduces Its Industry-Leading Endpoint Management and Security Solutions to Southeast Asian Markets
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation–Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and secur…