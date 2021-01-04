The Greatest Year Ever for Silicon Valley Stocks?

2020 may go down in history as one of the greatest years ever for stocks at companies in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area.

Even with a pandemic that caused the stock market to plunge in March, investors stuck at home and low interest rates on savings helped drive a surge in buying that led to records in the major indexes by the end of the year.

Apple broke $2 trillion in market cap this year, a value that has never been reached before by any company. Tesla joined the S&P 500 after a 5-for-1 stock split in August and shares climbed 743% for the year in a spectacular rise.

Zoom, which operates video software now used by tens of millions around the world, rocketed 395% in 2020 as Covid-19 forced employees to work at home and students to study remotely.

Below is a list of 29 top companies in the Bay Area that closed at over $200 per share at the end of December.

Top Silicon Valley Stocks Over $200

Stocks trading over $200 per share at end of 2020.