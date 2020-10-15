The Garage and Santé Partner to tackle Aging In Place

The partnership will focus on the US home and community based care market which is expected to grow to $225B by 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Garage, a dynamic healthcare technology company that exclusively provides population health management solutions to stakeholders across the industry, has been chosen by Santé, a senior and post-acute care healthcare company, as the organization’s population health management technology partner. Through this combined partnership, The Garage will empower all of Santé’s facilities, partners and patients with innovative technology for Aging In Place designed to reduce costs of care, reduce unnecessary systemic utilization and most importantly, meet the growing care service needs of older adults.

Santé, with multiple care facilities located across Arizona and Washington, including home health care and hospice, searched for the right technology platform and partner for several months before choosing The Garage. In 2020, multiple factors converged to bring industry-wide attention to Aging In Place. The most influential factors are:

The aging population over the next few years will be comprised of mostly tech-savvy baby boomers

Regulatory and policy changes have created new incentives for at-home care

The onset of COVID-19 has increased the demand for in-place interventions mostly driven by telemedicine and virtual health services

“The Garage has a comprehensive toolset that we can leverage to address the most challenging needs in senior housing and post-acute care,” said Mark Hansen, CEO, at Santé. “We believe this partnership will create a new digital health experience for both our patients and providers at all communities we serve,” said Debra Wertzberger, Chief Operating Officer for Santé and Alanté™.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines Aging In Place as the ‘Ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level.’

In order to drive growth, Santé formed a subsidiary company named Alanté “An Integrated Virtual Healthcare Solution” and hired LuAnn Bright, RN, MSN, FNP-BC as the Vice President of Operations and Clinical Services who is a leading expert in value-based performance, population health management and extensive knowledge in the care of vulnerable individuals. “It’s now an excellent time to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for our senior population,” said LuAnn. “We are truly excited to partner with The Garage in order to provide a platform for the care of our patients and clients ensuring the best possible delivery of care services that they deserve.”

“The aging of America presents unique opportunities for both synchronous and asynchronous virtual health solutions,” said Pranam Ben, CEO at The Garage. “We applaud Santé’s leadership for committing to this community and to bring to bear a new-age care model to meet the growing and changing needs of our seniors in the comfort of their homes.

About The Garage

The Garage, based in Orlando, Fla., is a healthcare IT company exclusively focused on Population health management. The company works with more than 115 Healthcare Organizations and over 17,000 providers, empowering them with a platform to create a more integrated, value-centered and patient-focused care experience. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 14 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quadruple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health and improving the work life of health care providers, including clinicians and staff. For more information, visit www.TheGarageIn.com.

About Santé

Santé is a senior and post-acute healthcare company founded in 2008 with a focus on providing a compassionate spectrum of care. Since its inception, Santé has opened four care facilities in Arizona—Santé of Mesa, Santé of Surprise, Santé of Chandler, and Santé of North Scottsdale. Santé also owns Santé Home Health and Rehabilitation Services to provide patients with the same exceptional care in the comfort of their own home. In 2017, Santé Hospice was created to complete the spectrum of care and provide compassionate services to patients at their end stages of life. Sante also has sister facilities In Washington, known as Encore communities and Entara, a Home Health Company. For more information, Visit www.santecares.com.

Ashley Schmidt

aschmidt@thegaragein.com

407-730-2286