The Future is Now: Insight Schools of California Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With school systems shutting down throughout the state, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout California. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Even more, students who need additional education assistance are concerned about their dwindling options.

Insight Schools of California (ISCA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state begins their school year Thursday, August 20, and provides students with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future, and all in an alternative education setting. ISCA has been a trusted education partner for California families for over 12 years.

ISCA gives students a personalized learning experience and offers opportunities for college and career planning, which enables students to concentrate on important post-secondary planning resources.

“Parents are scrambling, and it has not been an easy summer, but we are here, we are open, and we are ready to help,” said ISCA Head of School Kimberly Odom. “We know the road is uncertain, but California students have options here they’re just not going to get at most places.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about ISCA’s programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit ca.insightschools.net/.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA uses the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

Ken Schwartz

Senior Manager, Communications

Office: 571-405-2211

kschwartz@k12.com