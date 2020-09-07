The Future is Now: Insight School of Michigan Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Michigan. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Even more, students who need additional education assistance are concerned about their dwindling options.

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state begins their school year Tuesday, September 8, and provides students with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future, and all in an alternative education setting.

Since 2013, ISMI has given students a personalized learning experience and offers opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a rigorous condensed schedule to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time.

“We know the road is uncertain, but between our credit recovery programs and our expert teachers, Michigan students have options here they’re just not going to get at most places,” said ISMI Head of School, Teresa Boardman. “But mostly, I just want people to know that we are here, we are open, and we are ready to help”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, a safe environment where students can be themselves, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISMI’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about ISMI’s programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit mi.insightschools.net.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Central Michigan University. As part of the Michigan public school system, ISMI is tuition-free and, gives parents and families the choice to access the rigorous, innovative and interactive curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net

