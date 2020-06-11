The Fuel Rewards® Program and Shell Team up with DoorDash, Providing Relief to Dashers at the Pump

Dashers serving their communities during COVID-19 can save 10 cents per gallon at Shell through August 10th

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--Today the Fuel Rewards® program announced a new collaboration with DoorDash, the nation’s leading, on-demand logistics platform. The Fuel Rewards® program and Shell have joined forces to provide DoorDash’s drivers, known as Dashers, with a limited time offer of saving 10 cents per gallon every time they fill up as part of their Fuel Rewards membership.

“We know demand for food delivery services from partners like DoorDash has greatly increased over the past few months,” said Todd Gulbransen, manager, North America Loyalty & CRM, Shell. “Shell is incredibly grateful for the Dashers and their hard work, and we hope to offer relief at the pump by giving them added savings and security during these uncertain times.”

As consumer behavior has shifted in light of recent stay-at-home orders, food delivery – once considered a luxury – has now become a critical need for many and is not likely to change.

According to data secured by research firm Second Measure1, consumer spending on “meal delivery services was up 70 percent year-over-year in the last week of March,” and drivers are likely continuing to make deliveries and filling up more often than ever before. In addition to Dashers’ food deliveries, DoorDash has expanded their service with an Essentials offering, which provides contactless product drop-off from participating pharmacies and regional convenience stores to help consumers maintain a healthy home.

The Fuel Rewards® program is a free loyalty program that provides members and participating Dashers with an easy way to lower the cost of everyday life by saving on something people use all the time – fuel. Whether you purchase fuel because your occupation requires driving or you need fuel as a consumer, with a Fuel Rewards account, members never pay full price for fuel at participating Shell locations.

“We are happy to partner with Shell and DoorDash to show our appreciation of Dashers and their continued work at this time. Their roles have been undeniably valuable, and we want to support them and make their days a little easier,” said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager, Fuel Rewards.

Unlike traditional rewards programs that require customers to save up points, Fuel Rewards members can redeem immediate savings on fuel and continue to earn additional savings by purchasing in the convenience store, shopping online, dining and making day-to-day purchases at participating Fuel Rewards merchants or restaurants. These purchases accumulate into additional cents-per-gallon savings on future Shell fuel purchases.

For more information about the Fuel Rewards® program, visit www.fuelrewards.com/fuelrewards and download the Fuel Rewards® mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

1. Barrons, Food Delivery Is Soaring Because of Covid-19. Why It’s Still No Place to Invest, 4/24/2020

About Fuel Rewards

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 20 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 13,000 Shell locations across the United States.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash’s platform empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

