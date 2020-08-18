BusinessWire

The ExOne Company to Present in Alliance Global Partners Tech Talk Series

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at Alliance Global Partners Tech Talk Series on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


The event will be broadcast live via Zoom. A registration link for the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.exone.com under Events & Presentations.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.


Contacts

Douglas Zemba
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(724) 765-1331
douglas.zemba@exone.com

Monica Gould
Investor Relations/The BlueShirt Group
(212) 871-3927
Investor.relations@exone.com

