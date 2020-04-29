The ExOne Company Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held in Virtual-Only Format

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual-only format due to public health considerations arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, directors and employees. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The items of business for consideration at the Annual Meeting are the same as previously announced. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/XONE2020, stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that was previously made available. Guests may join the virtual Annual Meeting in listen-only mode without a control number.

Additional details on how stockholders may participate in the virtual Annual Meeting are provided below:

Access to the meeting platform will begin at 9:50 a.m. EDT on May 13, 2020. To access the meeting, visit the website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/XONE2020.

To vote during the meeting, access the meeting platform with your 16-digit control number and follow the instructions available on the meeting platform during the meeting.

To submit a question during the meeting, access the meeting platform with your 16-digit control number, type your question into the “Ask a Question” field and click “Submit.”

If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual shareholder meeting login page. Technical support will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT on May 13, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Further information is set forth in materials that ExOne will file today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve our customers’ toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, increase their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.

Loretta Benec

Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(724) 863-9663

loretta.benec@exone.com

Deborah K. Pawlowski / Karen L. Howard

Kei Advisors LLC

(716) 843-3908 / (716) 843-3942

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / khoward@keiadvisors.com