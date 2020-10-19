The Cohesive Companies Announces the Acquisition of Professional Construction Strategies Group Ltd. (PCSG)

Will expand digital twin advisory services globally and across infrastructure sectors

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cohesive Companies, a digital integrator investment of the Acceleration Fund of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced its acquisition of Professional Construction Strategies Group Ltd, (PCSG). Founded in 2000 by Katherine Bew, chaired by Dr. Mark Bew MBE, and headquartered in Croydon, UK, PCSG has developed world-leading methodologies, talent, and experience in advisory services to built-environment owners for transformative benefits in going digital, advancing BIM and GIS through infrastructure digital twins. Now within The Cohesive Companies, the organization can dramatically grow its advisory scope (already at over 50 professionals), both in global scale and to reach all infrastructure sectors.

Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ CEO, said, “Mark Bew’s visionary thinking about the potential of BIM advancement through digital twins has spearheaded the UK’s world leadership in digital ambitions for infrastructure, and has also inspired us at Bentley Systems. We recognize that owner-operators need advisory services to guide their transformations to digital workflows – and that all of us in their ecosystem benefit from expert consultancy services propagating best practices in digital twin adoption.

“Accordingly, we’re determined to catalyze the market development of digital integrators through our Cohesive portfolio developments. As so many sector-leading infrastructure owners have strongly endorsed the PCSG team and their results, the opportunity for Cohesive to join forces with Mark and Katherine Bew to globalize their work is fortuitous.”

Noah Eckhouse, The Cohesive Companies’ CEO, said, “We are pleased to welcome Mark and Katherine and the entire PCSG team into The Cohesive Companies. Our sole mission as an autonomous digital integrator consultancy is to support owner-operators and their supply chains in going digital, contributing to great outcomes for our clients independent of their investment choices among technology vendors. From iTwins to Maximo, from cloud to mobile, this leverages our uniquely cohesive digital twin expertise, beyond resourceful technology implementation, in change management, business process redesign, and – now expanded through PCSG’s leading advisory services – strategy consulting.”

Dr. Mark Bew MBE, Chairman of PCSG, said, “Katherine and I are delighted to be joining The Cohesive Companies. Deepening what we can offer to existing clients, while at the same time broadening our scope through this comprehensively global organization, is a very exciting opportunity for us, our clients and our partners.

“Our vision is one of infinitely smarter futures where a digitally engineered built environment supports the delivery of infinitely better social, environmental and financial outcomes. I particularly want to thank our world-class PCSG team and our farsighted clients for enabling and embracing this tremendous opportunity to accelerate the realization of this vision.”

About The Cohesive Companies

A digital integrator investment of Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund, The Cohesive Companies provide advisory, systems integration, and cloud services to help infrastructure asset owner-operators advance their BIM, enterprise asset management (EAM), and asset lifecycle information (ALIM) environments to infrastructure asset performance digital twins. Uniquely combining domain expertise in BIM, EAM and ALIM, The Cohesive Companies’ charter is the convergence, through digital twin cloud services, of digital engineering models (ET), with IT and OT, for infrastructure and facilities assets. The Cohesive Companies comprise PCSG (leading provider of digital advisory services for built-environment owners), Cohesive Solutions (the largest North American reseller of IBM’s Maximo EAM software), and Cohesive Asset Performance (leading global integrator for Asset Performance Modeling). www.cohesivecompanies.com

About Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund

Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund was founded in 2020 to invest in new and incremental participants in open ecosystems to advance infrastructure digital twins. The Bentley Systems Acceleration Fund is chartered to accelerate the creation and curation of digital twins, and to foster technologies and innovations so enabled, by nurturing new ventures, making minority investments, and acquiring and expanding digital integrators. Investments to date include Digital Water Works, Digital Construction Works, Virtuosity, and The Cohesive Companies. Chief Acceleration Officer Santanu Das welcomes queries from potential ecosystem participants at www.bentleyaccelerationfund.com.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million, in 172 countries. www.bentley.com

© 2020 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, Cohesive Solutions, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, The Cohesive Companies, and Virtuosity are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

