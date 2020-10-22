The Cleanie Awards® Announces 2020 Winners at SPI, ESI, and North America Smart Energy Week

Clean Energy Leaders ENGIE, Nextracker, Consumers Energy, Swinerton, and More Recognized on Stage During the Virtual Conference

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SPICon--The Cleanie Awards®, the #1 awards program dedicated to the cleantech industry, announced its 2020 winners today at Solar Power International (SPI), Energy Storage International (ESI), and North America Smart Energy Week. The awards program recognizes the movers and shakers who are driving innovation and leadership in the clean energy industry.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, the clean energy industry continued to grow, innovate, and drive markets forward, making this year’s program the most competitive in the awards history. The awards program saw double-digit increases in the number of submissions and a 200% increase in sponsors from 2019.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s movers and shakers, who truly inspire others in the broader cleantech community,” said Randee Gilmore, executive director, The Cleanie Awards. “The increase in the number of submissions is incredible given the challenging times with the global pandemic. This shows how much the industry needs a recognition program like this, and our potential to continue growing year over year.”

The full list of 2020 The Cleanie Award winners is as follows:

Company of the Year

Keep the Power On

New this year — an award for utilities going above and beyond to keep the power on during COVID-19.

Community Giveback

New this year — an award for corporations going above and beyond to support their communities in light of COVID-19.

Woman of the Year

1st place: Susan Nickey, Hannon Armstrong

Honorable Mention: Mona Dajani, Pillsbury Law

Rising Star Under 40

Representatives from each winning organization were recognized by The Cleanie Awards’ Advisory Council members, judges, and sponsors: Solar Power Events, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), American Solar Energy Society (ASES), Energy Storage Association (ESA), Solar Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), American Solar Grazing Association (ASGA), and Energy News Network (ENN).

“I am honored to once again sit amongst other leaders in clean technology on the judging panel for The Cleanie Awards,” said Chris Vlahoplus, internal advisor at ScottMadden. “I have been involved in the program since its beginning three years ago, and the applications continue to get better and better year over year. I speak on behalf of all of the judges when I say how excited I am to recognize the newest inductees into The Cleanie Awards winners circle! You should be incredibly proud and humbled by your accomplishments. You stood out from a highly competitive pool of submissions.”

Visit www.thecleanieawards.com to learn more about the program and sign up for notifications about next year’s application process.

About The Cleanie Awards®

The Cleanie Awards® is the first comprehensive awards program exclusive to the cleantech industry. It generates much needed visibility for innovators and disruptors in the industry who are creating life- and planet-changing solutions. The campaigns recognized by the award program aim to influence public opinion about technologies delivering on the promise of a clean energy future.

Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards

randee@thecleanieawards.com