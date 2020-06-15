 The Cleanie Awards® 2020 Call for Entries is Now Open!

Recognizing the Best in Cleantech -- The Cleanie Awards is accepting submissions through July 30

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cleanie Awards® announced today that submissions are open for this first-of-its-kind annual awards program -- focused exclusively on the cleantech and renewables industry. The Cleanie Awards recognizes innovation excellence, business leadership and superior programs within the clean energy sector. Multinational corporations with a U.S. presence, utilities, high-growth startups, and individuals responsible for driving transformative change in the industry are all encouraged to apply.

Returning awards categories include Company of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Rising Star Under 40. Additionally, the program introduced two new categories this year to recognize organizations going above and beyond to support their communities, particularly in light of the challenges presented by the pandemic:

Keep the Power On will focus on recognizing utilities for their commitment to ensuring energy capacity meets demand in communities across the nation.

will focus on recognizing utilities for their commitment to ensuring energy capacity meets demand in communities across the nation. Community Giveback distinguishes corporate teams that have enacted impactful programs that give back to their communities in this time of crisis.

“We are thrilled to launch the third year of The Cleanie Awards. We encourage all companies and individuals across the clean technology and renewable energy spectrum – including hydro, solar, geothermal, battery, and wind power, - to apply,” said Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. “We look forward to reviewing submissions and learning more about the exciting initiatives and innovations the industry leaders have developed in the past year to develop and realize a strong, sustainable clean energy economy.”

Last year’s winners include leaders from Fortune 100, hot startups, pioneering individuals, and high-impact advocates.

Submissions for 2020 are open until July 30. Early bird pricing is $199 and ends June 30; prices then increase to $250. Non-profits receive a 10 percent discount.

Submission guidelines are as follows:

Eligibility period for 2020 entries in the Company of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Rising Star: Under 40 categories is from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

All entries should describe achievements during this time period.

Eligibility period for 2020 entries in the Keep the Power On and Community Giveback categories extends from January 1, 2020 through present day.

All entries should describe achievements during this time period.

Visit www.thecleanieawards.com to apply to this year’s program and for additional information, such as sponsorship opportunities.

About The Cleanie Awards®

The Cleanie Awards is the only cleantech and renewables industry awards program focused on honoring innovators and disruptors who are creating market-moving solutions. The program’s mission is to influence public opinion about technologies working toward a clean energy future. The team includes a highly prominent advisory board and judging panel of experienced business leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators who are committed to advancing clean technology. Visit the website at www.thecleanieawards.com and follow The Cleanie Awards on Twitter or Facebook at @CleanieAwards and LinkedIn.

Randee Gilmore

Executive Director

The Cleanie Awards®

randee@thecleanieawards.com

703-685-8654