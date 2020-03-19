The Channel Company Presents StorageCraft with XCellence Award at 2020 XChange March Conference

Solution providers attending XChange selected StorageCraft for boardroom excellence after watching multiple vendors share their channel stories.

StorageCraft recovery solutions for ransomware and other data disasters resonate with leading solution providers.

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, announced today that it was honored with the 2020 XCellence Award for Boardroom Execution at this year's XChange conference, hosted by The Channel Company at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

Leading solution providers attending the XChange conference selected StorageCraft for this award in appreciation of its innovative products, services and partner programs. This award recognizes StorageCraft’s dedication to helping solution providers future-proof their business.

At its boardroom sessions, StorageCraft presented on how to win the fight against ransomware. According to the FBI, businesses and individuals lost $3.5 billion to ransomware and other cybercrimes in 20191 — and that’s based on reported incidents, meaning the actual number could be much higher. The StorageCraft recovery story resonated with solution providers at XChange because they see recovery as the highest priority within the data protection category.

StorageCraft products provide multiple means for recovery from ransomware and other disasters. In particular, StorageCraft ShadowXafe® data protection software features StorageCraft VirtualBoot™ technology—VirtualBoot enables users to perform recoveries onto a virtual platform in milliseconds. ShadowXafe also integrates with StorageCraft Cloud Services™, a cloud purpose-built for disaster recovery. Solution providers can replicate backups to StorageCraft Cloud Services, away from encrypting malware, and they can quickly recover data, systems, and even entire networks when a disaster strikes.

VirtualBoot is also available with StorageCraft OneXafe®, a converged data platform that unifies data protection and scale-out storage. OneXafe also protects data from ransomware with its continuous data protection (CDP) feature: immutable, space-optimized snapshots of data taken every 90 seconds that allow for rapid recovery of lost or damaged files.

New to StorageCraft’s line-up, the OneXafe Solo 300 plug-and-play appliance generated significant excitement during XChange boardroom sessions. This appliance streams data directly to StorageCraft Cloud Services to provide business continuity to solution providers’ smaller clients with simpler IT environments.

The Channel Company’s XChange March conference, held this year in San Antonio, Texas, from March 1–3, provided attendees with empowering insight, actionable business strategies and unmatched peer connections. Attendees learn from industry leaders, who present the latest technologies, programs and business models that are enabling solution providers to realize lasting success.

Supporting Quotes

Shridar Subramanian, CMO at StorageCraft

“We’re thrilled and honored to be recognized with an XChange XCellence award. Solution providers, who saw at least 20 other vendors tell their stories during boardroom presentations, evaluated all the presentations and chose StorageCraft. Clearly, our message resonated. Kudos to our expert presenters who were in tight alignment and demonstrated stellar teamwork to make XChange was a great event!”

Bill Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Events, The Channel Company

“XChange draws the IT channel’s elite technology vendors—vendors that are devoted to providing forward-thinking technology solutions and business strategies to help solution providers be the most profitable today and in the future. Through their products, programs and services, these vendors have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping solution providers capitalize on market trends and the ever-changing needs of their customers to achieve lasting success. We congratulate StorageCraft and thank all the recipients of 2020 XCellence Awards for their valuable contributions to today’s digitally driven channel.”

To view the full list of 2020 XChange XCellence Award winners, visit https://event.thechannelco.com/xchange-march/awards

About StorageCraft

Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft’s data protection, data management and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft’s powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

1 FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2019 Internet Crime Report: https://pdf.ic3.gov/2019_IC3Report.pdf

