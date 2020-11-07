The Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Surface Go, Pro, Book & Laptop Savings Rated by Consumer Walk

The best early Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 and laptop deals for Black Friday, including the best Surface Pro, Laptop, Book and Pro discounts
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our list of all the best early Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday, including offers on Surface Laptop, Pro, Book and Go devices. View the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to $806 on Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart
- Save up to $330 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to $409 on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
- Save up to $352 on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
Best Surface Pro Deals:
- Save up to $280 on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets at Walmart - check out the latest savings on Surface Pro X, 7, 6 & 4
- Save up to $360 on Surface Pro X, Pro 7 & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
- Save up to $352 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7, 6, 5, 4 and Pro X
Best Surface Laptop, Go & Book Deals:
- Save up to $806 on Microsoft Surface Laptops at Walmart - check out the full range of Surface Laptops including the Laptop 3, Surface Book 2, 3 & more
- Save up to $409 on Surface laptop & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - deals available on the Surface Laptop 3, & Go
- Save up to $136 on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Walmart
- Save up to $291 on the Surface Book 2 at Microsoft.com
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view even more deals at the moment. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Microsoft is making waves in the market of ultra-portable hybrid tablets. The line up includes the new Surface Go 2. It’s ultralight and portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and longer battery life (up to 10 hours on a single charge.) Another Surface product worth noting is the Surface Book 3. The most powerful Surface laptop to date, it rocks a 10th i5/i7 Intel Core Gen Processor and can be customized with a choice of discrete graphics cards including NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The Surface Book 3 also offers SSD options for up to 2TB and RAM capacity for up to 32GB.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)