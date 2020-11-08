The Best Black Friday HP Deals (2020): Early Desktop PC, Laptop, Chromebook & Printer Sales Summarized by Deal Stripe

Save on HP deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with the top laptop, desktop PC, Chromebook &, printer deals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare the best early HP desktop, laptop and PC hardware deals for Black Friday 2020, including printer, Chromebook and work and gaming laptop & PC sales. Check out the full selection of deals listed below.

Best HP Deals:

HP offers a wide range of selection when it comes to PC peripherals, desktop computers, laptops and various PC hardware. Their line of printers include the HP Color LaserJet Pro series, the OfficeJet Pro and the HP Envy series, just to name a few. They also have some of the best gaming and workstation desktop PCs, such as the HP Elite, Envy and Pavilion lines. For laptops, the HP Pavilion X360, HP Stream and HP Chromebook are consistent top-sellers.

