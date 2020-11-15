The Best Black Friday Garmin Forerunner Deals (2020): Top Early 235, 245, 745 & More Watch Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday Garmin Forerunner watch deals are live, compare the latest early Black Friday Forerunner 945, 645, 235, and more Garmin smartwatch sales listed below
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday researchers have found the latest early Garmin Forerunner deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on top-selling Garmin Forerunner 235, 245, 745, 945, and 645. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Garmin Forerunner Deals:
- Save up to 56% on Garmin Forerunner smartwatches & bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of running watches from Garmin Forerunner series including GPS
- Save on premium & advanced Garmin Forerunner smartwatches at Garmin.com- check the live prices on smartwatches from Forerunner series suitable for running and triathlon
- Save up to $168 on a wide range of Garmin Forerunner watches at Amazon - check live deals on Garmin Forerunner 645, 35, 735 XT, 745 & more
- Save up to 56% on Forerunner 235 & 245 smartwatches & bundles from Garmin at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on Garmin Forerunner 235 & 245 watches including watch bands available in leather, silicon and stainless steel materials
- Save on a wide range of Garmin Forerunner 745 watches & bundles at Walmart - check the latest prices on Forerunner 745 smartwatches from Garmin available in whitestone, neo tropic, magma red and black colors
- Save up to $120 on Forerunner 945 watches & bundles from Garmin at Walmart - check the live prices on Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS running smartwatches including screen protectors and accessories
Best Garmin Deals:
- Save up to 40% on top-rated Garmin activity trackers, smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to 25% off on the latest Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save on Garmin fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com - check the live prices on a wide selection of stylish Garmin fitness trackers, GPS and hybrid smartwatches suitable for kids and adults
- Save up to $70 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches with GPS & built-in sports apps at ABT.com - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin MARQ, fenix, vivomove, Forerunner and more
In need of some more deals? Click here to see the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest holiday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Garmin Forerunner series is a line of sports watches that are designed to accommodate novice and intermediate triathlon athletes and runners. It has the basic functions that are useful to racers like measurement of distance, speed, pace, heart rate, and altitude. The Forerunner models include the 101, 201, 235, 245, 245 Music, 301, 310XT, 745, 945, 645, 645 Music, and 910XT, just to name a few. The name Forerunner was officially patented by Garmin in 2001.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)