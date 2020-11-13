The Best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab

Save on Apple Watch 3 deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring all the best Apple smartwatch savings
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our guide to all the top early Apple Watch Series 3 deals for Black Friday 2020, including discounts on 38mm and 42mm models with GPS and cellular connectivity. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Verizon - comes in 42mm and 38mm case sizes
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 3 at AT&T - check live prices on GPS + Cellular and GPS Apple Watch 3 models
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watch Series 3 models at Amazon - available in space gray and silver aluminum in 38mm and 42mm size options
- Save on Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) at Amazon - including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 3 at B&H Photo Video - the Apple Watch 3 comes in silver aluminum case with white sport band and space gray aluminum case with black sport band variants
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T - check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
Although it’s an older-generation device, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a popular alternative to the Watch 5, 6, and SE. The Apple Watch 3 comes in smaller 38mm and 42mm case sizes and is equipped with an optical heart sensor, OLED Retina display, and S3 dual-core processor.
Like other flagship wearables, the Watch 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters and is fitted with an altimeter, gyroscope, and accelerometer. Apple’s entry-level priced smartwatch is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular models.
