The Best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab

The Best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday Deals (2020)

Save on Apple Watch 3 deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring all the best Apple smartwatch savings


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our guide to all the top early Apple Watch Series 3 deals for Black Friday 2020, including discounts on 38mm and 42mm models with GPS and cellular connectivity. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Interested in more deals? Click here to access the full selection of active deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon's current holiday deals.

Although it’s an older-generation device, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a popular alternative to the Watch 5, 6, and SE. The Apple Watch 3 comes in smaller 38mm and 42mm case sizes and is equipped with an optical heart sensor, OLED Retina display, and S3 dual-core processor.

Like other flagship wearables, the Watch 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters and is fitted with an altimeter, gyroscope, and accelerometer. Apple’s entry-level priced smartwatch is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular models.

