The Aliera Companies Continues Implementation of Remote Work During COVID-19

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Administrators--The Aliera Companies announced today it implemented a remote work from home (WFH) office strategy effective March 23, 2020, and after four very successful weeks of operations away from the office, the company reports productivity has maintained extremely high levels. The company also reports that, as a result of its actions and safety precautions taken by employees, zero cases of coronavirus have been reported within its workforce.

The company was prepared for the current compromised work environment and has resources in place that allow it to continue serving its clients seamlessly. Aliera and its subsidiaries are — and will continue to be — up and running, working to serve its clients’ best interests. The company’s COVID-19 Crisis Committee and strategy teams work to monitor COVID-19 related developments and issue notifications about emergency measures that are likely to affect its clients and their members.

Aliera’s executive team shared with its workforce in March: “When working from home, business is to continue as usual. Productivity measures remain in place, and we have asked directors and managers to keep in daily contact with each member of their team. Our hope is to maintain productivity under these challenging circumstances and to remember we have many people depending on us, now more than ever. We trust that you will remain an essential member of our team, regardless of work location.” As of April 28, 2020, the company reports that its employees and their families are safe and service levels have exceeded expectations for clients and their members.

Shelley Steele, CEO of The Aliera Companies, said it was a challenging and unfortunate time for the world but that the Aliera community could not be stronger. “Though it will not be business as usual for months, possibly years to come, we are prepared for the difficult landscape we find ourselves navigating. We are praying for all the victims and their families directly affected by COVID-19, including medical personnel, first responders and other workers deemed essential for whom no words can adequately express our gratitude for what they do. You are exceptional,” Steele said. “I also thank our employees for their unwavering commitment and flexibility during these unprecedented times – we are grateful for how you rose to the challenge, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients.”

At this time, referencing state and federal regulation, the Aliera Companies urges all individuals, young and old, to continue practicing social distancing measures. The COVID-19 protective measures taken by you and your family directly impact the health of others. The company appreciates the swift action taken by the local, state and federal employees to maintain the health of our nation.

