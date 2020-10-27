Terminus Report Shows Rapid Increase in Scope and Investment for Account-Based Strategies

5th Annual Terminus State of ABM Report uncovers significant budget resiliency amid widespread cuts during Covid-19 and a broadening of ABM programs to include customer retention and expansion efforts

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terminus, the leading account-based marketing platform, today released its fifth annual State of ABM Report. The 2020 report uncovered that Covid-19 spurred rapid ABM adoption, an increase in scope and investment in existing account-based programs, and that ABM is critical to customer retention and expansion efforts, among other key findings.

This year’s State of ABM Report surveyed more than 310 respondents with over 76 percent representing marketing practitioners. The report found a groundswell in early maturity ABM programs, suggesting the effects of COVID have accelerated adoption, and compares new programs to more mature ones.

Key findings from the 2020 Terminus State of ABM Report include:

Mature ABM programs are resilient. Findings indicate companies with sophisticated ABM programs increased ABM-specific budgets, even amid overall marketing budget reductions. This indicates that account-based programs are resilient, even to global pandemics, as a strategy to drive efficient growth. According to Gartner’s 2020 CMO Spend Survey, marketing budgets decreased by about 40 percent due to Covid-19. With fewer dollars to spend, no live events, and a remote workforce, 63 percent of teams indicated their account-based program either became more important or absolutely critical to their business goals.

“No doubt, 2020 has been a dumpster fire, and B2B marketing as we know it changed forever. But, I think for the better,” said Justin Keller, Terminus VP of Marketing. “Not only are we seeing an incredible increase in ABM adoption across industries, but we’re also realizing mature ABM programs are increasingly ubiquitous and synonymous with overall revenue generation strategies. Simply put: full-funnel ABM is one of the best investments companies could make for retaining customers and driving efficient revenue growth.”

The full Terminus 2020 State of ABM Report is available here.

This follows new Terminus Engagement Hub capabilities that empower teams to identify, prioritize, and engage accounts while working remotely with a new mobile app, improved WFH IP resolution, and deeper integration with Google and Adobe Analytics. To learn more visit www.terminus.com.

