Terminus Acquires Ramble to Power Account-Based Conversations

Native account-based chat enables real-time engagement throughout the customer lifecycle

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terminus, the #1 customer rated account-based marketing platform, announced today its acquisition of Ramble, the leading account-based chat solution. The addition of Ramble enables users to deploy real-time, account-based conversations across the entire customer journey directly within the Terminus platform, powered by Terminus’ account intelligence.

This acquisition follows the launch of on-page website personalization capabilities, and the company’s acquisition of email signature marketing solution, Sigstr, making Terminus the most complete B2B marketing platform available.

“Native chat is a game-changer for our customers as we help them drive full-funnel engagement,” said Tim Kopp, Terminus CEO. “We’re in the middle of a major industry shift – marketers want all-in-one platforms over best-of-breed integrations because, at the end of the day, integrations can only do so much. Now with Ramble, our customers can personally engage target audiences at any stage of the funnel. We’re so impressed with this team and couldn’t be more pumped to officially have them as part of Terminus.”

The addition of Ramble specifically enables:

Customers to add on-page chat capabilities as more buyers prefer to bypass forms in favor of real-time conversations.

Instant, precise routing of conversations so that visitors can engage with the most relevant individuals that own a given relationship.

The ability for sales, customer support, and marketing to directly engage with visitors from anywhere, via browser or mobile app.

Chatbots and workflows that provide lead qualification and data collection autonomously.

The ability to connect marketing’s various advertising and brand activities directly to sales conversations from a single platform.

“Bringing Ramble into the Terminus platform makes a ton of sense,” said Justin McDonald, Ramble CEO. “We’re incredibly aligned with Terminus’ vision to build the most robust B2B marketing suite on the market, now including powerful account-based chat capabilities. Not only is this a strong fit in terms of product, but it’s also a natural fit culturally. We’re immensely proud to be joining this talented team.”

"Our team has seen incredible success using Ramble to engage with target accounts and immediately route them to the appropriate team member at VanillaSoft,” said Darryl Praill, VanillaSoft CMO. "Having used another chat solution previously, we've found Ramble to be foundational to our ABM strategy, rather than being tacked on. I'm excited by this acquisition and at the prospect of having a single solution for our entire engagement strategy.”

All Ramble employees will immediately become Terminus employees and Justin McDonald will join the leadership team at Terminus. To learn more, visit www.terminus.com or read more on the company blog.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement and the crucial link that connects B2B marketing and sales teams with their ideal customers. The Terminus solution arms marketing teams with an account-centric platform that delivers the intelligence and automation needed to scale ABM and revolutionize the way B2B marketing is done. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M and CA Technologies, turn to Terminus to more effectively target, engage and grow their best-fit accounts. Terminus offers savvy marketers the technology and proven expertise to radically improve ABM strategies and campaigns, increasing ROI and producing exceptional results. For more information, visit Terminus.com.

About Ramble

Ramble is an ABM Chat + Conversational Marketing platform that helps businesses drive more revenue by creating more sales conversations, faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, supporting customers in over 20 countries around the globe, Ramble’s chat technology helps B2B marketers connect target accounts with the right sales resource, in real-time, from any online touchpoint. Chat from Anywhere™ helps companies meet buyers at the moment of interest to accelerate the sales cycle and increase conversion with their ideal customers. Ramble is making it easier than ever for modern marketers to embed robust chat functions, including ABM Chat, Outbound Messaging, Sophisticated Routing, AI Chatbots, and more into their sales process. For more information, visit Ramblechat.com.

Media:

PAN Communications

Cori Kendrick

Terminus@pancomm.com