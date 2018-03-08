TeraPore Raises $6 Million Series A

“We are delighted to have the continued leadership of Anzu Partners, and have RA Capital Management and Artiman Ventures join as investors in TeraPore,” said Dr. Rachel Dorin, founder and CEO of TeraPore Technologies. “These firms bring immense value-added capabilities and support, and this infusion of capital will help accelerate our product development and commercialization, enabling us to serve industries where our technology is vitally needed.”

TeraPore develops and manufactures filters with unprecedented performance through a proprietary and scalable block copolymer self-assembly technology. When fabricated into membranes, the polymers spontaneously form into highly uniform structures, creating precise holes (or pores) on the nanoscale. The benefits of these membranes include high permeability, allowing very high flow rates, and uniform pore sizes for highly precise nanofiltration. TeraPore’s engineered membranes can also be produced at scale and at a range of different pore sizes – unique characteristics that are unprecedented in the field of nanofiltration.

One particularly critical application for TeraPore’s technology is in the production process of biological drugs (or biologics) where a key step is the separation of viral contaminants from the drug material.