BusinessWire

Teradata Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Teradata Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 5, 2020

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Matt Garvie
858-485-3136 office
matthew.garvie@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue
858-485-3029 office
jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Cyber Monday Apple Watch (3, 4, 5) Deals 2019: List of Series 3, Series 4 & Series 5 GPS & Cellular Deals Released by Retail Egg

Posted on Author Business Wire

Compare Apple Watch models with GPS and cellular connectivity Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4, Series 3 & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All the top Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Cyber Monday deals for 2019 …
BusinessWire

Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019, after th…
BusinessWire

MITRE Releases Framework for Cyber Attacks on Industrial Control Systems

Posted on Author Business Wire

Effort Expands the MITRE ATT&CK™ Knowledge Base to Address Threats to Human Life and the Physical Environment
MCLEAN, Va., & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE released an ATT&CK™ knowledge base of the tactics and techniques that cyber adv…