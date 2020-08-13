Tenbound Announces Sales Development Industry Market Map and Directory

Sales Development professionals get a much needed industry overview and tool Directory to help accelerate their Sales Development pipeline growth and SDR-sourced closed-won revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SDR--Tenbound, the leading Sales Development Research & Advisory firm, announces the availability of the Tenbound Sales Development Market Map and Directory.

David Dulany, Tenbound Founder & CEO stated: “The Sales Development industry continues to grow, as sales teams shift to an inside sales model during this crisis and sales team segmentation leads more teams to implement a Sales Development (SDR, BDR) program to specifically support pipeline creation. In turn, a specialized landscape of tools and services has developed to serve this need. Tenbound helps leaders navigate this landscape, and short list the top providers who can help them reach their goals."

To support the Market Map, Tenbound has released a Sales Development-specific Directory of tools and services focused on showcasing the tools and services in the Market Map. Now, Sales Development professionals who want to double click on the map can browse the Directory in order to find the right tools and services to help them reach their goals.

Tenbound also supports the tools and services providers by offering both Free and Premium Directory pages to be able to showcase their solutions in progressively more effective formats.

Tenbound will announce the latest Market Map (Version 6) at The Virtual Sales Development Conference on August 17th 2020. The Virtual Sales Development Conference is the first and only conference 100% focused and dedicated to Sales Development.

For more information about the Tenbound Sales Development Research & Advisory services and the conference, please visit https://tenbound.com/

About Tenbound

Tenbound is a Research and Advisory firm focused and dedicated 100% to Sales Development Performance improvement. The Sales Development industry has exploded over the past few years, however, expertise in the subject is still rare. Tenbound aims to uplevel the profession through cutting edge research, highly practical consulting, training, coaching programs and live events for all levels of the Sales Development team.

