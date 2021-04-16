Tempo Works Out With $220 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Tempo — maker of a home fitness system that uses advanced 3D sensors and AI to analyze users’ motion to provide a personal training experience — is working out with $220 million in new funding. The Series C round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from new investor Steadfast Capital Ventures, and returning investors DCM, General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners, and Bling Capital. This brings Tempo’s funding to date to nearly $300 million.

Tempo plans to use the new funding toward the continued enhancement of its AI and 3D sensor technology to further expand its cutting-edge, real-time form feedback and personal guidance for users. The company also recently announced vast expansions across its hardware, software, and content offerings to best supplement the training experience and continue to deliver a full, at-home gym and personal trainer experience.

“Tempo was launched on the premise that the most advanced and versatile technology can unlock human potential by redefining the personal training experience. Today, our AI uses 3D sensors and is trained on over 5M workouts over 40K hours to give our users the most effective and personalized workouts possible,” said Moawia Eldeeb, Co-Founder and CEO of Tempo. “This new funding allows Tempo to further develop its AI to expand our class categories and content offerings.”

With its unique offering for at-home fitness, Tempo has gained significant momentum since launching in 2020. In the past year alone, Tempo said its sales increased by 10 times and has seen 0% subscription cancellation.

“The fitness landscape has transformed dramatically as more consumers seek home fitness solutions. By providing personalized AI generated feedback through its computer vision technology, Tempo delivers the experience of working out with a personal trainer to consumers in their homes,” said Jeff Housenbold, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We’re excited to partner with Moawia and the Tempo team to support their ambition to help people progress in their fitness journeys at home.”

The Tempo Studio combines the hands-on guidance of a personal trainer, the motivation of a group fitness class, and premium design-forward equipment. After more than six years developing Tempo’s flagship product, the company remains dedicated to providing the most efficient and personalized fitness experience to its community.

Since the start of 2021, Tempo has launched several new offerings and experiences, including:

New Equipment and Accessories: Tempo introduced new hardware, including an adjustable kettlebell system, folding squat rack, weight plate storage, and a folding bench.

Tempo introduced new hardware, including an adjustable kettlebell system, folding squat rack, weight plate storage, and a folding bench. Launch of Bundles: New customers can now select from Tempo’s latest bundles based on their unique training needs, fitness levels, and available space. The Tempo Pro is priced at $3,995 with the Tempo Starter ($2,495) and the Tempo Plus ($3,245) bundles available for lower price tags.

New customers can now select from Tempo’s latest bundles based on their unique training needs, fitness levels, and available space. The Tempo Pro is priced at $3,995 with the Tempo Starter ($2,495) and the Tempo Plus ($3,245) bundles available for lower price tags. Class Category Expansion: The company will soon launch the new class category of yoga and recently introduced cardio-boxing to reach new customers and supplement existing members’ routines.

The company will soon launch the new class category of yoga and recently introduced cardio-boxing to reach new customers and supplement existing members’ routines. Digital Personalization Experience: Tempo rolled out My Plan, a comprehensive revamp of its mobile app and update to its Studio experience, which provides members with weekly, personalized workout plans and classes based on their goals, fitness levels, and preferred schedules—whether at-home or on the go. My Plan takes the guesswork out of building an effective fitness routine.

The Tempo Studio is available for purchase starting at $2,495—or $69/month for 36 months with financing—with additional bundles available. A separate $39 monthly membership per household unlocks unlimited, AI-powered training spanning Tempo’s expansive offering of fitness classes, available both live and on-demand.

Tempo is available for purchase on the Tempo website and Best Buy website. The company’s products will be in Best Buy stores beginning this fall.