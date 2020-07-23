TELUS International Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International, a customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global brands, today announced it was recognized in Gartner’s annual Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers1, which states, “This market guide provides insight to the evolving customer management BPO services market and reviews key service providers managing marketing, sales and customer service processes. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders should use it to identify providers that align to business needs.”

Key findings according to Gartner include, “Buyers are increasingly focused on ROI derived from consistent delivery of customer experience (CX) as a key differentiator, especially customer journeys and customer engagement life cycles. This strategy is far more customer-centric than the former input-based metrics (e.g., average handle time). Also, it is aligned to key business goals such as customer retention.”

“The pronounced shift in consumer behavior to digital channels has driven a corresponding rise in demand for bots, automation, omnichannel, and self-serve options as brands strive to meet their customers’ more complex requirements that include a desire for effortless and personalized experiences,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “In our opinion, being acknowledged in the Gartner Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers validates the strength of our digital CX solutions portfolio, and we believe that in combination with our highly-engaged global team, we are well-positioned to create high-touch, digital-first customer journeys that develop authentic long-term connections with brands.”

1Gartner “Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers,” Jaideep Thyagarajan, TJ Singh, Deborah Alvord, July 2, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

