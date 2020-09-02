TELUS International Formally Launches Digital-Enablement Arm to Help Brands Build Effortless Customer Experiences

TELUS International completes buy-out of Xavient Digital and launches homegrown intelligent bot platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) and digital solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced the formal launch of TELUS International Digital Solutions following its purchase of the remaining 35 percent stake in Xavient Digital (the initial 65 percent investment was made in February 2018).

Now fully integrated and aligned under the TELUS International Digital Solutions brand, the new business unit encompasses digital solutions engineers, developers and technologists, and iLabs - the company’s investment in R&D where innovators, researchers and visionaries collaborate to explore emerging tech in order to reimagine, develop and test digital CX solutions for clients. TELUS International has also gained incremental managed hybrid IT solutions and cloud assets to complement its fulsome suite of CX offerings that include omnichannel, TELUS Cloud Contact Center (TC3), TELUS International Work Anywhere, analytics solutions, and multilingual customer support in more than 50 languages.

“Digital transformation continues to be a core component of our company’s value proposition that enables us to co-innovate with our clients to create frictionless customer experiences that meet today’s more complex customer demands,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Where we truly differentiate ourselves in the market is in our understanding that people and culture must remain at the heart of digital enablement, and that by putting the value of human connection first, we help brands deliver beyond technology to create authentic connections with their customers that foster loyalty, which in turn drive business growth and market share gains.”

Today also marks the official launch of the intelligent TELUS International Assistant, expanding the company’s portfolio of informational, personalized and transactional bots already in-market. The internally-developed intelligent bot platform takes AI conversations to the next level with sentiment-based routing, built-in language translation, and proactive and context aware responses to help brands engage with customers via increasingly sophisticated chatbot technology. TELUS International was recently recognized for industry-leading innovation for conversational AI (chatbots) and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions alongside parent company, TELUS, receiving IT World Canada’s 2020 Digital Transformation Award for AI-fueled Digital Transformation. Request a demo here.

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com

