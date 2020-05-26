TeleSign Launches Number Masking for Marketplace Companies to Easily Build Private Two-way Communications

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeleSign today announced it has launched Number Masking as part of its Anonymous Communications platform. Anonymous communications allow two parties to reach each other and communicate for a short period of time without exposing their actual identities or phone numbers. Number Masking allows platforms to deliver private conversations on a trusted, global network.

Vincent Oh, Director of Product for TeleSign, said, “Enabling private communications between two parties is a critical factor in completing workflows for on-demand services.” He added, “With TeleSign’s Number Masking service, companies can reduce cost and time-to-market to provide this feature to its customers and service providers.”

TeleSign previously offered an API enabling anonymous SMS, but recently unveiled a more complete solution which combines SMS, Voice Call and Session Management. The new API enables companies to manage anonymous communications sessions without having to take on the complexities of building and managing their own logic. Customers also have the option to use TeleSign shared Sender IDs for SMS transactions instead of acquiring their own Sender IDs which may be costly depending on the country and use case.

Most companies providing a Number Masking solution simply direct customers to build and manage their own session management logic using their SMS and Voice APIs. Session management solutions, which are not readily available in the market, require additional fees in addition to the transactional cost associated with their communications APIs. TeleSign’s new Number Masking combines Session Management, SMS, and Voice to provide a complete solution and is available today at no extra charge to platforms that leverage TeleSign’s unified communications solutions.

ABOUT TeleSign

TeleSign connects and protects online experiences with sophisticated customer identity and engagement solutions. Through APIs that deliver user verification, data insights, and communications, we solve today’s unique customer challenges by bridging your business to the complex world of global telecommunications.

Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @TeleSign.

Media Contact:

David Moeller

press@telesign.com

+1 317 374 7981