TeleSign Helps Skype Screen Robocalls with Score

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeleSign today announced a new partnership with Microsoft’s Skype to screen robocalls using the flagship digital identity solution Score. By implementing Score, Skype is able to action against calls that are likely of a fraudulent origin. In this capacity Score is able to behave as an inbound spam filter while also preventing other types of communication fraud such as International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF). Since implementing the TeleSign solution, Skype has been able to action upon over one million fraudulent calls per day.

Ravish Patel, Sr. Director Digital Identity Solutions, said, “Robocalling has caused a major customer experience issue for end-users and causes severe reputational damage for communication apps and services who are unaware of the point and scale of such sophisticated attacks. By leveraging a global network consortium and Score's supervised machine learning algorithm, we are able to analyze and effectively flag fraudulent incoming calls, thereby saving money and protecting the end-user experience.” He further discussed, “TeleSign has partnered with 21 of the Top 25 digital properties globally, enabling them to securely communicate with billions of their end-users. Our service effectively helps online businesses flag new account fraud, account takeovers, transaction fraud & other communication related fraud.”

Inside the case study, when discussing the implementation and results Anton Volkov of Skype mentioned, “We measured the impact by several factors: The number of abuse reports from Skype Number owners and the amount of abuse has dropped since we started to use Score. We also tracked social networks and media for any negative PR in regards to robocalls.”

TeleSign’s Score solution delivers reputation scoring based on phone number intelligence, traffic patterns, machine learning and a global data consortium. In addition to securing communication, Score also provides a recommendation to allow, flag, or block a transaction or registration. The recommendation and Score can aid in making informed decisions about approving registrations or transactions, enabling companies to reduce fraud on their systems.

Score is currently available worldwide. The full TeleSign and Skype case study can be read here.

About TeleSign

TeleSign connects and protects online experiences with sophisticated digital identity and programmable communication solutions. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @TeleSign.

About Skype

Skype is for connecting with the people that matter most in your life. It's built for both one-on-one and group conversations and works wherever you are – via mobile, PC, Xbox and Alexa. Skype messaging and HD voice and video calling will help you share experiences and get things done with others. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Luxembourg, Skype is a division of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT).

David Moeller

press@telesign.com

+1 317 374 7981