TeleHealth Services is Helping U.S. Hospitals Educate Patients and Visitors about COVID-19

Information and Prevention Tips from the CDC Shared in Short Video Delivered Through Interactive Patient Engagement System

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDCgov--The Client Outcomes Team at TeleHealth Services has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak by producing a video message campaign to help hospitals inform patients and visitors about the virus using their Tigr Interactive Patient Education and Engagement System.

Many U.S. hospitals are broadcasting this video message about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). The video, available on-demand, is being displayed on patient room televisions and in other locations throughout hospitals and clinics including waiting rooms, lobbies, and cafeterias. The message is designed to be easily updated if more information about the outbreak needs to be communicated, and has already been posted to the websites of numerous hospitals nationwide.

The brief two-minute video created by TeleHealth Services’ Client Outcomes Team uses guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and federal “plain language” guidelines for clarity. View the video at: www.telehealth.com/responding-covid-19-outbreak

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday to prevent further spread of the disease in TeleHealth Services’ home state.

“We provide hospital patients and visitors with educational health information every day,” said TeleHealth Services General Manager Kevin Colores. “Our Outcomes Team did a tremendous job responding quickly to help our hospital customers share information from the CDC experts about the virus, symptoms, how it is transmitted, and best practices to prevent spreading the disease.”

