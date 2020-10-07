Teledyne Paradise Wins Multiple Contract Awards Totaling Over $7.0M for PowerMAX SSPA Systems to Support Satcom Teleports

PowerMAX chosen for proven high reliability and availability in mission-critical applications

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Paradise Datacom (Paradise), part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, today announced recent contract awards totaling $7.4 million to provide numerous PowerMAX SSPA (solid state power amplifier) systems over the course of the next two years.

The largest single award of $5.9M calls for multiple PowerMAX SSPA systems to be deployed by the customer to support Telemetry, Tracking, and Control (TT&C) and broadband data transmission for satellite communications during an ongoing expansion of teleport facilities.

The PowerMAX systems from Paradise are a proven, mature platform for global satcom OEMs and service providers with over 60 similar systems deployed throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

“For many years our PowerMAX indoor and outdoor systems have been the technology of choice for satcom providers because of the fault tolerant architecture that ensure maximum reliability,” said Mike Towner, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Paradise. “The fact that there is no single point of failure existing anywhere in a PowerMAX SSPA system makes this platform very popular for applications where reliability is Job One.”

PowerMAX systems deliver complete parallel redundancy down to the embedded control level, thus allowing continuous remote communications with the system even in the event of the loss of an entire amplifier. A modular N+1 soft-fail, phase-combined system, PowerMAX is typically used as a “self-redundant” system and can be sized so that even with the loss of an RF module, the system automatically adjusts to maintain constant output power without the need for mechanical switching.

A powerful monitor and control system enables customers to operate a PowerMAX system either locally or remotely, and as a single rack or a multi-module array. Unlike a common rack system, the modules are contained in an integrated frame that is designed to facilitate removal and replacement of a module with minimal effort.

All of the PowerMAX systems are manufactured out of the Teledyne High Power Center of Excellence in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in amplifier and modem technology. Teledyne Paradise focuses on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to be the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www/paradisedata.com.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

Darrek Porter, Director of Marketing

Teledyne Defense Electronics

(404)-368-9714

darrek.porter@teledyne.com