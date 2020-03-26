Teledyne MEC Earns Award for Supplier Excellence from Raytheon

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne MEC, currently celebrating its 60th year as a world leader in the development of advanced TWT technologies, has been chosen by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems as a recipient of its 3-Star award for Supplier Excellence.

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Teledyne MEC was one of 34 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 3-Star honors.

“Raytheon represents one of our longest and most trusted industry partnerships, and all of the personnel at our Rancho Cordova facility are extremely gratified to have been recognized for achieving such high standards of customer service,” said Rich Palilonis, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne MEC.

Teledyne MEC, part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of a broad range of Traveling Wave Tube technologies and applications. Teledyne TWTs are found on nearly all major Electronic Warfare, Radar, and Communication platforms of the U.S. and its allies throughout the world. Our diverse product lines also include TWTs used for instrumentation, satellite communications, and other mission critical applications.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

Darrek Porter, Director of Marketing

Teledyne Defense Electronics

(404)-368-9714

darrek.porter@teledyne.com