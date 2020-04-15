Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Family of High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules

Limiter modules are designed for high reliability EW, radar applications

SCDs are supported, devices are tested and shipped from Teledyne’s certified US production facility

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced a new addition to its family of high power limiters, the TDLM202402, a quasi-active S-band SMT PIN Diode Limiter that offers “always on” high power CW and peak protection.

Packaged in a small 8 mm x 5 mm form factor for demanding electronic warfare and radar applications, the TDLM202402 utilizes proven hybrid assembly technology. It has 50 dBm (100 W) CW power handling capability and 60 dBm (1,000 W) peak power from 2 to 4 GHz (25 µsec pulse width at 5% duty cycle). Parts are screened and qualified for high reliability applications. These power limiters have an operating temperature range of -65 °C to 125 °C.

The new limiter also boasts excellent thermal management features, with a proprietary design methodology that minimizes thermal resistance from the PIN Diode junction-to-base plate (RTHJ-A). The limiter design employs a two-stage detector circuit which enables ultra-fast turn-on of the high-power PIN Diodes.

“This is Teledyne e2v HiRel’s first high power limiter for military applications, and we have more in the development pipeline,” said Erik Everett, VP of Worldwide Sales at Teledyne HiRel. “We support Source Controlled Drawings, and devices are tested and shipped from our certified facility in Milpitas, California, one of the industry’s most trusted production locations.”

The TDLM202402 is designed for optimal small signal insertion loss, permitting an extremely low receiver noise figure while simultaneously offering excellent large input signal. Other key features and specifications include:

Low insertion loss (typ): 0.5 dB

Return loss (typ): 17 dB

Low flat leakage power (typ): 14 dBm

Low spike energy leakage (typ): 0.5 ergs

Input/Output DC blocking capacitors

RoHS compliant

Contact Teledyne e2v HiRel for information on similar devices for X, L, IFF and other bands.

ABOUT TELEDYNE E2V HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

