Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded $85 Million NASA Contract to Provide Key Stage of NASA’s Space Launch System Vehicle Returning Astronauts to the Moon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc. (TBE), a division of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced it has been awarded a $85 million contract modification to supply NASA two additional Launch Vehicle Stage Adapters (LVSA) for the Artemis II and III moon missions. The LVSA’s are the largest pieces of the current configuration of the Space Launch System (SLS) to be built at Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville, Alabama.


The LVSA provides the physical interface between the SLS Core Stage and the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS). It also serves as the critical separation system used to separate the Core Stage of the rocket from ICPS. The cone-shaped adapter is roughly thirty feet in diameter by thirty feet tall and consists of sixteen Aluminum-Lithium 2195 alloy panels.

“TBE is thrilled to be a part of the monumental Artemis spaceflight moon missions, providing its 2nd and 3rd LVSA units which further solidify our prominence in designing and building spaceflight hardware,” stated Jan Hess, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “We are proud to continue our decades long partnership with MSFC, where our teams have worked tirelessly to help propel our nation beyond the Earth’s gravity.”

Artemis II is planned to launch in 2023 on a crewed mission to perform a lunar flyby. Artemis III is currently scheduled to launch in 2024, as the second crewed Artemis mission. It will include a landing at the Moon’s south polar region where two astronauts, including the first woman to walk on the moon, will reside for a week.

Teledyne Brown Engineering is contracted to provide the engineering, technical support, and hardware to NASA for two additional LVSA units. The company delivered the LVSA Structural Test Article in 2016 and Flight Unit 1 in July 2020.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and maritime industries. For over six decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. For more information, visit Teledyne Brown Engineering’s website at www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.


