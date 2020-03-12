Tegra118 Wins BISA’s Technology Innovation Award

Industry award recognizes Tegra118 for innovative managed account technology and front office financial planning and advice solutions

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tegra118, formerly Fiserv Investment Services, a leading provider of wealth and asset management technology solutions, announced it received the 2020 Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) Technology Innovation Award for its managed account technology and front-office financial planning and advice platform. The award recognizes leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services and platforms through technology innovation.

“As an established leader in wealth technology with a focus on innovation, we’re honored to be recognized by BISA for our work to advance technology solutions that empower advisors and enhance the wealth management experience,” said Cheryl Nash, Chief Executive Officer, Tegra118. “We are investing in innovation like never before, working to deliver an even more powerful, integrated platform and seamless experiences that anticipate and address the needs of our clients, even before they recognize them. We have a relentless mindset to create the platform of the future and reimagine the way the world interacts with wealth.”

Tegra118’s Unified Wealth Platform (UWP) was recognized for providing advisors and financial institutions with easy access to sophisticated unified managed account (UMA) portfolio management and trading capabilities for a more flexible and streamlined experience. Our Financial Advice Management solution offers goals-based and comprehensive financial planning, proposal generation and client onboarding, as part of an ecosystem that includes core middle- and back-office solutions for portfolio management and trading, model management and distribution, portfolio accounting, performance measurement, reporting, and billing services. Tegra118 enhancements to its UMA technology and new advisor tools for retirement income and long-term insurance planning demonstrate its commitment to high value solutions that enable advisors to grow their practice and help prepare investors to plan for and achieve their financial life goals.

“The BISA Technology Innovation Award recognizes leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services and platforms through technology innovation,” said BISA Executive Director Jeff Hartney. “We are pleased to name Tegra118 as one of this year’s award recipients in recognition of their commitment to advancing our industry.”

Tegra118 is a market leader in providing innovative wealth management technology solutions. Together with our clients, we are building the future of wealth management technology. Learn more at www.tegra118.com.

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its Unified Wealth Platform is one of few scaled wealth technology platforms providing portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning and fee billing software for financial advisors using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a portfolio company of Motive Partners, a next-generation investment firm focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.tegra118.com.

