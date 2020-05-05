TechTarget Named a Leader in Three G2 Grid® Reports for Second Consecutive Quarter

The Company’s Priority Engine intent platform recognized based on strength of user ratings and market presence in Buyer Intent, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence categories

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in three recent quarterly reports published by G2, a leading industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services: Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Spring 2020, the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Spring 2020 and the Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Spring 2020. TechTarget also held Leader positions in the Winter 2020 editions of these reports. TechTarget was recognized for the success customers are having with Priority EngineTM, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

“We are honored to be named a Leader by our customers in these reports,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Our customers’ success is our success - and now we are more focused than ever on helping them drive real results across a wide range of sales, marketing and ABM use cases with our Priority Engine platform and services.”

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

This is the latest recognition for TechTarget, which won two 2019 CODiE Awards for Best Account Based Marketing Solution and Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and is currently a 2020 CODiE Award finalist in the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence and Best Marketing Solution categories. TechTarget was also named a Leader in the most recent Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q3 2018 report.

For more information on how TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

