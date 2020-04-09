Technology Enabled Care in the Home: Virtual Video Calling Helps Nurses Deliver Vital Patient Care With 8×8

Healthcare Specialist Enables Nurses to Maintain Vital Patient Support, As Well As Allowing Contact Centre Staff to Work Safely, Securely and Effectively from Home Using 8x8 X Series

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCTR--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced Bionical Solutions, a healthcare specialist, is using 8x8 technology to ensure nurses in the United Kingdom can continue to provide virtual one-to-one care for patients at this critical time.

Bionical Solutions has quickly established itself as a provider of innovative digital, clinical and commercial services to the healthcare sector. Its Clinical Business Unit continues to support patients in the home on behalf of the National Health Services (NHS), however, the current environment means that face-to-face interactions are becoming more challenging whilst patient safety, as always, is at the forefront of all that Bionical does.

Using the 8x8 X Series cloud communications and contact centre solution, Bionical has opened up virtual and video nursing capabilities for all of their staff and patients, allowing them to continue providing highly personalised care across multiple disease areas virtually. This helps support the transition of patients from hospital to home and reduces the potential of readmissions back into hospital. This in turn minimises bed occupancy to support the influx of COVID-19 patients. Nurses and patients can now safely communicate through text, call, video meetings and messaging apps. Bionical also uses 8x8 technology to enable all clinical contact centre staff to work remotely from home.

“Being able to quickly adapt the way we provide support to the NHS and renal patients has been critical during this challenging time,” said Damian Byrne, Group IT Director, Bionical. “The NHS are doing an amazing job in dealing with the huge demands they face during this pandemic, anything we can do to support them is vital. 8x8 have gone out of their way to help our staff and customers. It's a great partnership we hope to continue growing.”

“8x8 is committed to delivering the highest levels of service and support for organisations, particularly during the difficult times we are facing currently,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, 8x8, Inc. “The service Bionical is providing for patients who require continued care is invaluable, while ensuring nurses stay safe. We are proud of our team’s effort and the 8x8 cloud communications platform enabling high quality healthcare to continue at a distance.”

Furthermore, the 8x8 Virtual Office desktop and mobile app are enabling pharmaceutical reps to engage in multi-channel conversations about products with doctors and health professionals across the UK—with the platform hosting hundreds of thousands of calls in the past year alone. In addition, team managers can now remotely monitor quality assurance as well as:

Schedule and host team video meetings

Track call volumes

Monitor live calls and listen to call recordings

Create team chat rooms to collaborate on programs

Supervise overall sales representative performance and productivity

Nearly 10 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Worldwide

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact centre, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8x8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8x8 Video Meetings offers private and secure video collaboration, and is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions, including the meet.jit.si and 8x8 video meeting services, with monthly active users growing globally to now nearly 10 million. For the latest 8x8 video meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

