Technology Association of Georgia Announces Converge Line Up

Virtual Conference Continues to Bolster Content from Biggest Leaders of Inclusion and Innovation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) expands keynotes, announces compelling content sessions and issues call for nominations for its annual Diversity and Inclusion awards for Converge, which takes place Nov 9 – 10, 2020.

Converge is a summit for dialogue and education that convenes influencers in the emerging tech workforce culture. Converge will highlight strategies, actions and measurement techniques companies and organizations of all sizes can utilize to foster inclusion and innovation. The summit will also highlight trailblazers who are creating a powerful ethos across the technology community to keep companies globally competitive and drive innovation and Georgia’s economy.

Four Powerful Keynotes Over 2 Days

Ralph de la Vega, founder and chairman of the De La Vega Group and former Vice Chairman of AT&T Inc. and CEO of Business Solutions & International joins Vernice “Fly Girl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot and author of Zero to Breakthrough; Fred Blankenship, anchor Channel 2 Action News with WSB-TV with Jimmy Etheredge, CEO Accenture North America; and Phyllis Newhouse, Founder and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and ShoulderUp round out a compelling line up of inspiring leaders and advocates of diversity and inclusion.

Eight Compelling Content Sessions for Dialogue and Engagement

A Diverse World and the Global Worldplace – moderated by Kelly Gay , Chairman Venture Atlanta and CEO and Board Member OnBoard Inc

moderated by , Chairman Venture Atlanta and CEO and Board Member OnBoard Inc How a Thriving Ecosystem Can Be Inclusive to Black and Brown Founders and Investors - moderated by Rashaun Williams , Partner, Manhattan Ventures

- moderated by , Partner, Manhattan Ventures Transforming an Industry for Inclusion & Innovation – moderated by Stacey Rivers , Director Tech HCM, WarnerMedia

moderated by , Director Tech HCM, WarnerMedia Culture Trumps Strategy - moderated by Gary Brantley , CIO City of Atlanta

moderated by , CIO City of Atlanta Practices of High Performing Inclusive Workplaces - moderated by Adam Moore , VP Supplier Diversity

moderated by , VP Supplier Diversity A Better Future in a Time of Change - moderated by Noelle London , Accenture Ventures Open Innovation South Lead

moderated by , Accenture Ventures Open Innovation South Lead Social Justice and the Workplace – An Uncomfortable Conversation - moderated by Roy Hadley , Adams and Reese LLP

moderated by , Adams and Reese LLP D&I Beyond the Numbers - moderated by Gurinder Kaur, CIO Coca-Cola North America

“Inclusion and innovation are important topics for every business and organization in Georgia, to address. Converge has emerged as the Southeast’s premier summit dedicated to furthering discussions on these subjects,” shares TAG President and CEO, Larry Williams. “Converge is a key summit for us where we will feature keynotes, interactive content sessions and TAG’s annual Diversity and Inclusion Leadership awards, spotlighting the champions that inspire each of us.”

Annual D&I Awards

Converge will recognize top companies and organizations that embrace and embody inclusion and serve as stewards of our community fostering innovation. We will also celebrate one of the highest honors in Georgia’s technology community, the Diversity and Inclusion leader of the year. Nomination are open through Oct 16. Click here to submit a nomination.

The title sponsor for Converge is Accenture. For information on sponsorships, D&I award nominations, participation and speaking opportunities, visit www.convergetag.com. A portion of all ticket sales will support TAG-Ed.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

Rebecca Brubaker

Technology Association of Georgia

404.920.2002

rebeccab@tagonline.org