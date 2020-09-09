Technology Association of Georgia Adds 100+ Speakers to Lineup at Fintech South

Virtual Conference Continues to Bolster Content from Biggest Names in the Industry

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) announces the addition of more than 100 speakers to its lineup of founders, CEOs and senior leaders at Fintech South, the Southeast’s largest event dedicated to financial innovation. A global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow's financial tech industry, the virtual conference is taking place Oct. 5 – 9, 2020. The world-class speaker roster features some of the biggest names in fintech today, including the Chairman of the FDIC, the Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Global Payments, Kabbage, Acorns, Steady, Invesco and many more.

Fintech South will bring together more than 2,500 participants from around the world. The conference will include more than 250 speakers across its Atlanta Stage, World Stage and Deep Dive Sessions. Featured speakers from each platform include:

Atlanta Stage (Monday, Oct. 5, 10am – 1pm EDT; Thursday, Oct. 8, 2 – 5pm EDT)

Manning Field, Chief Operating Officer, Acorns

Troy Woods, Chairman, Global Payments

Michael Loeb, Co-Founder & Chairman and Adam Roseman, Co-Founder & CEO, Steady

World Stage (Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10am – 11pm EDT)

Charles Ifedi, Co-Founder, Interswitch

Pat Patel, Principal Executive, Monetary Authority of Singapore

Shivani Shiroya, Founder & CEO, Tala

Chris Skinner, Chairman, The Financial Services Club

Deep Dive Sessions (Monday, Oct. 5, 2 – 5pm; Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10am – 1pm EDT, 2 – 5pm EDT; Thursday, Oct. 8, 10am – 1pm EDT)

Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency

Jelena McWilliams, FDIC Chairman

Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder & President and Rob Frohwein, Co-Founder & CEO, Kabbage

Dan Macklin, Co-Founder, SoFi; U.S. CEO, Salary Finance

Donie Lochan, Global Head of Technology, Invesco

Emmalyn Shaw, Managing Partner, Flourish Ventures

Matt Harris, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures

“The quality of content and caliber of speakers is truly shaping Fintech South as one of the premiere financial events in the world,” says TAG President and CEO, Larry Williams. “From industry veterans to emerging unicorns and global policy makers, participants will experience a diverse, engaging and interactive lineup addressing the new normal.”

The full agenda and tickets to event are available at https://fintechsouth.com. The title sponsor for Fintech South 2020 is Invesco QQQ. A portion of all ticket sales will support TAG-Ed.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

Colleen Murphy

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext. 109.

cmurphy@trevelinokeller.com