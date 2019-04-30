Taylor Swift Video Passes 100 Million Views

Taylor Swift’s new video ME has already passed the 100 million views mark after only three days of release on YouTube.

The latest video from the blonde superstar features Brendon Urie from the group Panic at the Disco.

Released at midnight on April 26, Swift’s ME video broke one day viewership records on YouTube for female artists and solo debuts with 65.2 million. It also set a new record on Vevo for most views in a single day.

Swift had teased her new media to social media followers for the past two weeks and the promotion worked. Her new album is set to debut later this year.

Here are the number of followers Taylor Swift has on the top social networks:

Facebook – 71.9 million

Instagram – 116 million

Twitter – 83.3 million

YouTube – 33.5 million