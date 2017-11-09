Taylor Swift to Perform on SiriusXM

Superstar singer Taylor Swift will perform for SiriusXM subscribers tomorrow on November 10, the same day that her highly-anticipated sixth studio album reputation is released worldwide.

The ten-time Grammy-Award winning artist will perform an exclusive acoustic performance in front of a select group of SiriusXM subscribers.

Taylor’s performance will air on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits 1 via satellite on channel 2, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com. Additionally, the performance will also air throughout the weekend on SiriusXM Hits 1; The Pulse, channel 15; The Blend, channel 16; and Venus, channel 3.

“We are delighted to welcome Taylor Swift back to SiriusXM on the day of reputation’s release,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “A true one-of-a-kind artist, Taylor will be performing to a special group of SiriusXM listeners in a wonderfully intimate setting. We can’t wait to hear songs from her new album reputation and share this experience with our lucky subscribers.”

Taylor is also set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on NBC this Saturday.

SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first pop station in North America to support Taylor Swift. SiriusXM Hits 1 first played Taylor Swift on June 7, 2007.