Taulia Launches an International Payment Terms Database

The database provides a central repository for laws and codes governing payment terms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions has launched an International Payment Terms Database. The database provides a detailed listing of the laws and codes governing payment terms in more than 60 countries around the world.

The database was created to augment Taulia’s analytics capabilities to further help businesses navigate the vast and complicated legislation relating to payment terms. Taulia researched over 180 countries’ legal texts, news articles and has communicated with government trade and industry departments to create a comprehensive and easy to use resource. To locate regional regulation information, simply search by country and review the relevant laws, codes, and notes pertaining to payment terms.

“We see that many countries understand the importance of providing timely payments to suppliers, especially as it relates to small businesses. The International Payment Terms Database is a valuable resource for businesses researching these laws and codes of conduct across the globe. We intend to iterate on and expand the research annually to ensure businesses can stay up-to-date as these regulations evolve,” says Bob Glotfelty, VP of Growth, Taulia.

To access the database, please visit: www.taulia.com/payment-terms

About Taulia

Taulia​ is a leading provider of working capital management solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Through a unique combination of its technology platform, people and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain. Taulia’s vision is to create a world where every business thrives by enabling buyers and suppliers to choose when to pay and get paid. A network of 2 million businesses use Taulia’s technology and the company processes over $500 billion every year. Taulia is trusted by the world’s largest companies including Airbus, AstraZeneca, and Vodafone. For more information, please visit www.taulia.com

