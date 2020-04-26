Taulia Announces Strategic Alliance with J.P. Morgan

Alliance will create a unique and differentiated trade finance solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taulia, the leader in working capital technology solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan which will create a unique and differentiated trade finance solution for clients. This alliance cements Taulia’s position as the market-leading Supply Chain Finance provider and allows J.P. Morgan to deepen the value proposition for clients.

The new strategic initiative offers J.P. Morgan’s clients both the capability to onboard suppliers of all sizes across the globe and the flexibility to toggle seamlessly between bank-funded and self-funded early payments. Through Taulia’s platform, clients will be able to inject liquidity to strengthen their supply chain while simultaneously giving them more visibility and control over their cash, ultimately unlocking trapped working capital within their supply chains.

“We’re always looking for impactful ways to enhance the client experience within Wholesale Payments and that’s been proven by our various investments over the last three years – from acquisitions to strategic alliances like what we’re doing with Taulia,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Wholesale Payments, J.P. Morgan. “With Taulia, we’re better positioned to serve our clients for the long term, allowing them to inject and redeploy liquidity to their suppliers, ensuring continued operations during this challenging time.”

This is J.P. Morgan’s most significant strategic alliance with a FinTech in the trade finance business, as the firm looks to leverage Taulia’s industry leading technology platform, data and analytics to enhance and optimize corporate supply chains.

“We’re eager for clients to begin using the combined offering, as it brings together our depth of resources, expertise, strategic vision and vast client relationships, accelerating growth and innovation within the trade finance industry,” said Stuart Roberts, Global Head of Trade, J.P. Morgan.

“We are very excited to be working together with J.P. Morgan to offer a solution that will be game-changing in our industry. Combining Taulia’s technology and delivery with J.P. Morgan’s global reach creates an unmatched value proposition for clients. Our mission is to allow businesses to thrive by having access to cash in a predictable and cost-effective manner. This strategic alliance further strengthens our purpose," says Cedric Bru, CEO, Taulia.

About Taulia

Taulia is a leading provider of working capital solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Through a unique combination of its technology platform, people and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain by transitioning from inefficient and often manual working capital management practices into technology-led, working capital optimization strategies. Taulia’s vision is to create a world where every business thrives by enabling buyers and suppliers to choose when to pay and get paid. A network of 2 million businesses use Taulia’s technology and the company processes over $500 billion every year. Taulia is trusted by the world’s largest companies including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Nissan and Vodafone.

About J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments Business

J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments business combines the treasury services, trade, commercial card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay anyone, in any currency, anywhere in the world. It processes $6 trillion payments daily, is the top USD clearer and was the first to offer real-time payment capabilities across USD, GBP and EUR.

Mary Arrizza

Marketing Communications Associate

mary.arrizza@taulia.com