TaskUs Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company Of The Year for Business & Professional Services category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“This award is a testament to our 20,000 teammates and our clients, who are the world's most innovative companies,” said Bryce Maddock, CEO of TaskUs. “As a Frontline First company, TaskUs relies on our incredible teammates to deliver no matter the challenge. In the past 12 weeks our team has delivered the same ridiculously good service we have become so well-known for over the past 12 years. We’re honored to receive this recognition from among so many of our peers.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is the fastest growing tech-enabled business services company in the world, delivering the customer support, AI operations and content security services that power the world’s most innovative companies. Listed as one of Glassdoor‘s “100 Best Places to Work”, USA Today’s “Best Company Cultures” and “Best Companies for Women” by Comparably, TaskUs is a Frontline-First company that puts its people at the heart of everything they do. TaskUs has been recognized as one of the Inc. “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” for the past seven years consecutively. Founded in 2008 by Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir, the company raised over $250mm in 2018 from the world’s largest private equity firm, Blackstone. TaskUs currently has over 20,000 employees and offices across the U.S., Philippines, India, Taiwan, Mexico and Greece. To find out more visit www.TaskUs.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

