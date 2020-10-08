Tasktop Announces New Flow Partner Program to Broaden Delivery of Value Stream Management Solutions

Appoints Timothy Beditz VP, Global Services Partners, to Head Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VSM--Tasktop, provider of the leading value stream management (VSM) platform, today announced the launch of its enhanced Flow Partner Program designed to broaden the delivery of VSM solutions and drive new business opportunities and increased profits for value-added resellers, solution providers, systems integrators and strategy consultants.

Coinciding with this, Tasktop announced that Timothy Beditz will head the new program as VP, Global Services Partners.

“Tasktop is a proven and trusted technology partner that provides business executives with real-time visibility and telemetry into their software product value streams -- in their language,” said Beditz. “This new program makes it easier for partners to collaborate with Tasktop and achieve elevated product and industry expertise. It is designed to enable partners to create an industry-leading customer experience through a comprehensive certification program, world-class technology and support from Tasktop. For customers, the net result of Tasktop’s pure-play value stream platform, coupled with the continuous improvement domain expertise of our partners, provides an unprecedented way to see, measure and improve the flow of value from their software products to the business, as they transform from project-based to product-based organizations.”

Providing a comprehensive suite of products, training, resources and incentives, Tasktop helps partners uncover opportunities, deploy profitable solutions and develop the expertise necessary for capitalizing on Tasktop’s Flow Fabric™, its vast connector technology ecosystem, and the growing momentum of VSM.

“Tasktop is a proven and trusted technology partner that helps us deliver scalable and reliable value stream management solutions for our customers’ scaled Agile business transformations,” said Zubin Irani, CEO of Cprime, Inc., an Alten company. “Its responsive engineering and proactive partner management teams ensure every implementation works as advertised and delivers superior business value. With the introduction of the Flow Partner Program, we aim to gain an even stronger foundation for generating new business in collaboration with Tasktop, while accelerating time-to-revenue for Cprime's clients.”

Developed from Tasktop’s work with the largest and most impactful organizations that have mastered software at scale, this tailored program provides partners with all the training, tools and support needed to effectively harness the Flow Framework® to help its customers accelerate business value delivery across their IT organizations. Armed with best-in-class products and leading-edge expertise, partners can quickly grow new business and drive incremental revenue by providing essential services such as consulting, training, local support and industry-specific expertise. By leveraging the Flow Framework as a prescriptive approach to facilitate project to product thinking, partners can readily drive success with VSM practices.

Timothy Beditz

In the past two years at Tasktop, Beditz has played a key role in the development and launch of several key SaaS strategic initiatives, including Tasktop Hub Cloud and Tasktop Viz™. He now leads the strategic direction of the Flow Partner Program, which has become the single, consolidated and enhanced program supporting all of Tasktop’s services partners, including global systems integrators. Beditz has extensive experience in the tech industry: developing, growing, leading and mentoring world-class sales engineering, presales and implementation teams to drive strategic change. Prior to joining Tasktop he held executive positions at CA Technologies and Apprenda.

“Tim has a can-do attitude and a Swiss Army Knife breadth of skills that have been instrumental to the recent success of Tasktop,” said Neelan Choksi, president and COO, Tasktop. “His proven leadership, great relationships with some of our existing partners who have started reselling Hub Cloud, the trust earned by the Tasktop community and his fundamental belief in Tasktop’s mission made this an easy decision. Key to Tasktop’s success in coming years will depend upon the contribution and collaboration of our Flow Partners, and we couldn’t have a better person to lead this exciting phase of our company’s growth.”

He added, “Dr. Mik Kersten’s groundbreaking Flow Framework laid the foundation for Tasktop’s enterprise-grade products delivering on the promise of value stream management. As some of the largest organizations in the world adopt Tasktop’s products, we are seeing tremendous demand for services to take the visibility that Tasktop’s products provide and use it to help organizations deliver software driven innovation faster. Our Flow Partner Program has been rebuilt specifically to help our customers find trained and certified experts who are developing practices centered around value stream management and the Flow Framework.”

More Information for Potential Partners

The Flow Partner program comprises three tiers: Flow Partner, Platform Partner and Value Stream Partner. Interested value-added resellers, solution providers, systems integrators and strategy consulting firms can learn more about how they can drive new business opportunities and profits here.

About Tasktop

Tasktop’s value stream management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including many of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop plugs into existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice value stream management on a daily basis.

