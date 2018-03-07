Target Raising Starting Wage to $12/Hour

Target, the nation’s second-largest discount retailer, announced it will raise starting wages to $12 hour this year.

Target will raise its minimum hourly wage to $12, beginning with existing team members in the spring. Last fall, Target increased the minimum hourly wage to $11 and committed to raising it to $15 by the end of 2020. A starting wage of $12 is higher than the state-level minimum wage in all 50 states.

The California state minimum wage is $11 an hour but the minimum wage is now $13 an hour in the city of San Jose and varies in other locales in the Bay Area. The minimum wage is $14 an hour in the city of San Francisco and will increase to $15 an hour on July 1, 2018.

Target also announced it will expand its delivery service for guests’ in-store purchases, currently offered in four New York stores, to all New York stores in the five boroughs and select urban stores in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Guests in these cities who often commute on foot or by mass transit will have the convenient option for their in-store purchases to be delivered to their home or office later the same day for a flat fee.

Target operates 1,822 stores nationwide.